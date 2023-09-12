Keibert Ruiz vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Pirates.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks while batting .259.
- Ruiz is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 64.2% of his games this season (77 of 120), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (25.8%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (13.3%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has an RBI in 41 of 120 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.3%.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|60
|.251
|AVG
|.266
|.290
|OBP
|.332
|.383
|SLG
|.445
|18
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|32
|26/9
|K/BB
|22/21
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.53 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering one hit.
- In 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
