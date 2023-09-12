Lane Thomas vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Lane Thomas (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Pirates Player Props
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 154 hits and an OBP of .329 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats lead Washington hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Thomas has recorded a hit in 101 of 139 games this year (72.7%), including 42 multi-hit games (30.2%).
- In 16.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 36.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 76 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|69
|.321
|AVG
|.240
|.358
|OBP
|.301
|.539
|SLG
|.423
|32
|XBH
|27
|13
|HR
|11
|45
|RBI
|32
|62/13
|K/BB
|91/20
|12
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing just one hit.
- In 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.65 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.