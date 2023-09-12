The Washington Nationals, including Michael Chavis (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Chavis has had a hit in 19 of 33 games this season (57.6%), including multiple hits three times (9.1%).

In 33 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Chavis has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored in nine games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .213 AVG .293 .229 OBP .356 .298 SLG .415 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 2 16/1 K/BB 14/4 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings