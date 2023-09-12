Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Pirates on September 12, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 154 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with 18 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .280/.329/.480 on the year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Sep. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 10
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bailey Falter Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Falter Stats
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Bailey Falter (1-8) for his 12th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 11 starts this season.
- In 11 starts, Falter has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
Falter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 6
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 2
|3.2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 27
|4.2
|7
|6
|6
|3
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|2
|at Mets
|Aug. 15
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 138 hits with 31 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .270/.328/.468 on the season.
- Reynolds will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .325 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Braves
|Sep. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 9
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 55 RBI (113 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .264/.305/.444 on the season.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
