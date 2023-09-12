Player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 154 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.329/.480 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 10 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 9 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 1 vs. Marlins Sep. 3 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bailey Falter Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Falter Stats

The Pirates will hand the ball to Bailey Falter (1-8) for his 12th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in 11 starts this season.

In 11 starts, Falter has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Falter Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Sep. 6 3.2 1 0 0 3 0 at Cardinals Sep. 2 3.2 1 1 1 2 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 27 4.2 7 6 6 3 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 21 6.0 3 1 1 8 2 at Mets Aug. 15 5.1 4 1 1 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 138 hits with 31 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .270/.328/.468 on the season.

Reynolds will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .325 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Braves Sep. 10 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Braves Sep. 9 3-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Braves Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 55 RBI (113 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .264/.305/.444 on the season.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Braves Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

