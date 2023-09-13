Colin Selby will take the hill for the Pittsburgh Pirates (67-78) on Wednesday, September 13 versus the Washington Nationals (65-80), who will answer with Jackson Rutledge. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

The Pirates are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+115). The total is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Nationals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have won 17 out of the 26 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Pirates have an 8-7 record (winning 53.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 56, or 43.1%, of the 130 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won 49 of 114 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

