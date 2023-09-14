Thursday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (68-78) against the Washington Nationals (65-81) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on September 14.

The Pirates will give the nod to Mitch Keller (11-9) versus the Nationals and Josiah Gray (7-11).

Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Nationals have been victorious in 56, or 42.7%, of the 131 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 37 times in 81 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (631 total), Washington is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule