Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Campbell County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Campbell County, Virginia this week.
Campbell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
William Campbell High School at Randolph-Henry High School
- Game Time: 6:46 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Charlotte Court House, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rustburg High School at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
