Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Chesapeake County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school football action in Chesapeake County, Virginia is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Grassfield High School at Deep Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oscar Smith High School at Nansemond River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Great Bridge High School at King's Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Western Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
