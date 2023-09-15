If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in James City County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

James City County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Northumberland High School at Bruton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Jamestown High School at Smithfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Smithfield, VA

Smithfield, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Poquoson High School at Warhill High School