Nationals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 15
Friday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (82-64) and Washington Nationals (65-82) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on September 15.
The Brewers will call on Wade Miley (7-4) against the Nationals and Jake Irvin (3-5).
Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.
- The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 132 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (42.4%) in those contests.
- Washington has a mark of 20-21 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (631 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.98 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 10
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Trevor Williams vs Ryan Yarbrough
|September 11
|@ Pirates
|W 6-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Andre Jackson
|September 12
|@ Pirates
|L 5-1
|Joan Adon vs Bailey Falter
|September 13
|@ Pirates
|L 7-6
|Jackson Rutledge vs Colin Selby
|September 14
|@ Pirates
|L 2-0
|Josiah Gray vs Mitch Keller
|September 15
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Wade Miley
|September 16
|@ Brewers
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Corbin Burnes
|September 17
|@ Brewers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 18
|White Sox
|-
|Joan Adon vs Mike Clevinger
|September 19
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs José Ureña
|September 20
|White Sox
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Jesse Scholtens
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.