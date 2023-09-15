Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (82-64) match up with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (65-82) in the series opener at American Family Field on Friday, September 15. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +165. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (7-4, 3.30 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.28 ERA)

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 72 times and won 43, or 59.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 5-5 (50%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Nationals have won in 56, or 42.4%, of the 132 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 20-21 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

