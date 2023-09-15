Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Newport News County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Newport News County, Virginia is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newport News County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Denbigh High School at Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gloucester, VA
- Conference: Peninsula
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poquoson High School at Warhill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
