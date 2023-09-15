Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Salem County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Salem County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Salem County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Glenvar High School at Hidden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
