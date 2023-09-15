According to our computer projections, the Maryland Terrapins will beat the Virginia Cavaliers when the two teams play at SECU Stadium on Friday, September 15, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Virginia vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Virginia (+14.5) Over (46.5) Maryland 35, Virginia 27

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cavaliers based on the moneyline is 18.2%.

The Cavaliers is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Virginia has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 14.5 points or more this season (0-1).

The Cavaliers have gone over in two of two games with a set total (100%).

The average point total for Virginia this season is one point higher than this game's over/under.

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Terrapins have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

The Terrapins have no wins against the spread this year.

Maryland is winless against the spread when it is 14.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

One Terrapins game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

The average total for Maryland games this season has been 52.5, six points higher than the total for this game.

Cavaliers vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maryland 38 13 38 13 -- -- Virginia 24 42.5 35 36 -- --

