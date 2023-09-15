The Virginia Cavaliers (0-2) will look to upset the Maryland Terrapins (2-0) on Friday, September 15, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Terrapins are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Maryland vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Virginia vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Virginia vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Virginia has covered once in two games with a spread this year.

The Cavaliers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Maryland is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).

The Terrapins have been favored by 14.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

