The South Florida Bulls (1-1) host the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Alabama is totaling 40 points per game on offense, which ranks them 28th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 56th, surrendering 20.5 points per contest. South Florida ranks 47th in total yards per game (441), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 23rd-worst in the FBS with 429 total yards surrendered per contest.

We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ABC.

Alabama vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Alabama vs. South Florida Key Statistics

Alabama South Florida 396.5 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441 (62nd) 332.5 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429 (99th) 156 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 241 (10th) 240.5 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200 (97th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe leads Alabama with 449 yards (224.5 ypg) on 27-of-45 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 92 rushing yards on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Jase McClellan has carried the ball 22 times for 84 yards (42 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's 120 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted five times and has totaled five catches and two touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has caught six passes while averaging 55 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Amari Niblack's four receptions have turned into 94 yards and two touchdowns.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has been a dual threat for South Florida this season. He has 363 passing yards (181.5 per game) while completing 51.5% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 183 yards (91.5 ypg) on 42 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has totaled 148 yards on 26 carries.

Khafre Brown paces his team with 109 receiving yards on six receptions with two touchdowns.

Sean Atkins has totaled 100 receiving yards (50 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

Naiem Simmons' nine targets have resulted in four grabs for 65 yards and one touchdown.

