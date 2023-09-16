Saturday's Bundesliga lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg.

Information on how to watch Saturday's Bundesliga play is included for you.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund (1-2-0) is on the road to play SC Freiburg (2-0-1) at Europa-Park-Stadion.

Watch FC Cologne vs TSG Hoffenheim

TSG Hoffenheim (2-0-1) makes the trip to play FC Cologne (0-1-2) at RheinEnergieStadion.

Watch FSV Mainz vs VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart (2-0-1) makes the trip to play FSV Mainz (0-1-2) at Mewa Arena in Mainz.

Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin

Union Berlin (2-0-1) travels to play VfL Wolfsburg (2-0-1) at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.

Watch RB Leipzig vs FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg (0-2-1) makes the trip to take on RB Leipzig (2-0-1) at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Watch VfL Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt (1-2-0) travels to play VfL Bochum (0-2-1) at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

