The No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (2-0) hit the road for an ACC showdown against the Boston College Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

Florida State ranks 75th in total defense this season (359 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 524 total yards per game. With 358.5 total yards per game on offense, Boston College ranks 88th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 83rd, giving up 366 total yards per game.

Florida State vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Florida State vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Florida State Boston College 524 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.5 (93rd) 359 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366 (78th) 220.5 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174 (55th) 303.5 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.5 (107th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 3 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 517 yards (258.5 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 63.3% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 58 rushing yards on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Trey Benson has 126 rushing yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Caziah Holmes has carried the ball four times for 63 yards (31.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Keon Coleman's team-high 170 yards as a receiver have come on 12 catches (out of 17 targets) with four touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught seven passes for 104 yards (52 yards per game) this year.

Lawrance Toafili has been the target of five passes and racked up five grabs for 55 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per contest.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 339 yards (169.5 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 58.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 136 yards (68 ypg) on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Kye Robichaux has racked up 102 yards (on 21 carries) with one touchdown.

Jaden Williams has racked up 105 receiving yards on four catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Lewis Bond has caught nine passes and compiled 95 receiving yards (47.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Ryan O'Keefe has racked up 64 reciving yards (32 ypg) this season.

