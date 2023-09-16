When the Liberty Flames square off against the Buffalo Bulls at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection model predicts the Flames will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Liberty vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+3) Toss Up (55.5) Liberty 28, Buffalo 26

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Flames have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

The Flames have won twice against the spread this year.

Liberty has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

One of the Flames' two games this season has gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 55.5 points, four higher than the average total in Liberty games this season.

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulls based on the moneyline is 41.7%.

The Bulls are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this year, Buffalo is 1-0 against the spread.

The Bulls have hit the over in all of their two games with a set total.

The average total for Buffalo games this year is 1.5 less points than the point total of 55.5 for this outing.

Flames vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 33.5 20.5 33.5 20.5 -- -- Buffalo 27 39 37 40 17 38

