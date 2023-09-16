The Buffalo Bulls (0-2) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Liberty Flames (2-0). The over/under is set at 55.5 points for the contest.

Liberty ranks 54th in scoring offense (33.5 points per game) and 57th in scoring defense (20.5 points allowed per game) this year. Buffalo ranks 83rd in points per game (27), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 39 points allowed per contest.

Liberty vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Liberty vs Buffalo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -3 -115 -105 55.5 -105 -115 -165 +140

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Demario Douglas had 78 catches for 993 yards (76.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

Dae Dae Hunter ran for 850 yards (65.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

In the passing game, Hunter scored one touchdown, with 17 receptions for 147 yards.

Johnathan Bennett passed for 1,534 yards (118 per game), completing 58.3% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

Also, Bennett ran for 181 yards and two TDs.

In 13 games, Shedro Louis ran for 529 yards (40.7 per game) and eight TDs.

Durrell Johnson had one interception to go with 43 tackles, 18 TFL, nine sacks, and three passes defended last year.

Ahmad Walker posted 42 tackles, eight TFL, four sacks, and one interception in 13 games.

Kendy Charles put up 5.5 sacks to go along with his four TFL and 42 tackles a season ago.

Mike Smith Jr. registered 0.5 sacks to go with two TFL, 56 tackles, and one interception in 13 games.

