The Buffalo Bulls (0-2) host the Liberty Flames (2-0) at UB Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Liberty is putting up 33.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 54th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 57th, giving up 20.5 points per game. Buffalo has not been getting things done defensively, ranking ninth-worst with 481 total yards given up per game. It has been more productive offensively, compiling 339 total yards per contest (101st-ranked).

Liberty vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Liberty vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Liberty Buffalo 457.5 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339 (104th) 334.5 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 481 (116th) 248 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.5 (106th) 209.5 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.5 (73rd) 2 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 8 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has thrown for 419 yards (209.5 ypg) to lead Liberty, completing 57.8% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 125 rushing yards on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has racked up 184 yards on 36 carries.

This season, Billy Lucas has carried the ball 23 times for 128 yards (64 per game) and one touchdown.

CJ Daniels' leads his squad with 146 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six catches (out of 10 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Treon Sibley has hauled in seven receptions totaling 99 yards so far this campaign.

Bentley Hanshaw's three receptions have yielded 62 yards and two touchdowns.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has compiled 459 yards on 70.4% passing while recording five touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Mike Washington is his team's leading rusher with 25 carries for 109 yards, or 54.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Ron Cook Jr. has been given 23 carries and totaled 103 yards.

Marlyn Johnson has hauled in 134 receiving yards on 11 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Cole Harrity has 11 receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 104 yards (52 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Darrell Harding Jr.'s two catches (on two targets) have netted him 66 yards (33 ypg) and one touchdown.

