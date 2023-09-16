There are two matchups on Saturday's Ligue 1 schedule, including Lille OSC playing Stade Rennes.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of Saturday's Ligue 1 action.

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Stade Rennes vs Lille OSC

Lille OSC (2-1-1) journeys to take on Stade Rennes (1-3-0) at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Stade Rennes (+115)

Stade Rennes (+115) Underdog: Lille OSC (+220)

Lille OSC (+220) Draw: (+275)

Watch RC Lens vs FC Metz

FC Metz (1-2-1) journeys to play RC Lens (0-1-3) at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: RC Lens (-200)

RC Lens (-200) Underdog: FC Metz (+500)

FC Metz (+500) Draw: (+370)

