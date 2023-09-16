The Milwaukee Brewers (83-64) play the Washington Nationals (65-83) after Carlos Santana hit a pair of home runs in a 5-3 victory over the Nationals. The game starts at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-8) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (6-10) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-8, 3.47 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (6-10, 5.44 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 29th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 5.44 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 139 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In 28 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.44, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .293 against him.

Williams is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the year.

Williams heads into this matchup with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers' Burnes (9-8) will make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he did not allow a hit in eight scoreless innings against the New York Yankees.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with an ERA of 3.47, a 3.02 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.056.

He has 19 quality starts in 29 chances this season.

Burnes has 27 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.47), fifth in WHIP (1.056), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Corbin Burnes vs. Nationals

The Nationals are batting .254 this season, 11th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .393 (23rd in the league) with 136 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 4-for-22 with a double, a home run and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

