Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2) square off against the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Cornhuskers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois matchup.
Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-10.5)
|42.5
|-450
|+340
|DraftKings
|Nebraska (-11)
|43
|-440
|+340
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-10.5)
|43.5
|-490
|+365
Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Nebraska has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.
- Northern Illinois has covered once in two chances against the spread this year.
Nebraska & Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Nebraska
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|Northern Illinois
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the MAC
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
