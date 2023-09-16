The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) are two-touchdown favorites on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1). An over/under of 61.5 is set for the game.

Wake Forest ranks 38th in scoring offense (36.5 points per game) and 50th in scoring defense (18.5 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive standpoint, Old Dominion is posting 343.5 total yards per contest (97th-ranked). It ranks 105th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (413 total yards allowed per game).

Old Dominion vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN2

Wake Forest vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wake Forest -14 -110 -110 61.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Hayden Wolff last year registered 2,919 passing yards with 18 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 56.9% completion percentage.

As a runner, Blake Watson generated 897 rushing yards with five touchdowns.

As a pass-catcher, Watson totaled 37 receptions (on 47 targets) for 314 yards and two touchdowns.

In 12 games last year, Ali Jennings turned 87 targets into 54 receptions, 959 yards and nine touchdowns.

Javon Harvey was targeted 51 times leading to 31 receptions, 573 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

Jason Henderson hit the gridiron for 12 games, recording 0.5 sacks to go with three TFL and 122 tackles.

On defense, R'Tarriun Johnson compiled two sacks to go with three TFL, 62 tackles, and one interception.

Tre Hawkins III played in 12 games and amassed two interceptions to go along with 41 tackles and two passes defended.

The contributions of Terry Jones, who was on the field for 12 games, included one sack to go with four TFL, 42 tackles, and two interceptions.

