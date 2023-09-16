The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Wake Forest ranks 37th in total offense (455.5 yards per game) and 65th in total defense (337 yards allowed per game) this season. Old Dominion ranks 97th with 343.5 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 105th with 413 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Below in this article, we will provide all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN2.

Old Dominion vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Old Dominion Wake Forest 343.5 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.5 (48th) 413 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337 (60th) 173 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193 (42nd) 170.5 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.5 (50th) 3 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (36th) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (13th)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has thrown for 341 yards on 26-of-44 passing with six touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 85 yards and one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Keshawn Wicks, has carried the ball 31 times for 176 yards (88 per game).

Reymello Murphy has hauled in 102 receiving yards on three receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Isiah Paige has five receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 51 yards (25.5 yards per game) this year.

Kelby Williams' seven targets have resulted in three receptions for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has thrown for 525 yards (262.5 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 64.3% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Demond Claiborne has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 235 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Tate Carney has carried the ball 13 times for 117 yards (58.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jahmal Banks has hauled in 10 receptions for 142 yards (71 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Wesley Grimes has put up a 116-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in six passes on nine targets.

Ke'Shawn Williams' seven catches have turned into 105 yards and one touchdown.

