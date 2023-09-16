South Florida vs. Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 16
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The South Florida Bulls (1-1) and No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) battle at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023. No line is available from bookmakers. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the contest.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Alabama matchup in this article.
South Florida vs. Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
South Florida vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|-
|61.5
|+2000
|-10000
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|South Florida (-33)
|61.5
|-10000
|+3000
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-33.5)
|61.5
|-10000
|+3000
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
South Florida vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- South Florida has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Alabama has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
South Florida & Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|South Florida
|To Win the AAC
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|Alabama
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3300
|Bet $100 to win $3300
|To Win the SEC
|+325
|Bet $100 to win $325
