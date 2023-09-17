Sportsbooks give the Denver Broncos (0-1) the advantage on Sunday, September 17, 2023 against the Washington Commanders (1-0). Denver is favored by 3.5 points. For this matchup, the total has been set at 39 points.

The Broncos' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they play the Commanders. The recent betting insights and trends for the Commanders can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Broncos.

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

Washington had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Commanders had an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season.

In 17 Washington games last year, five of them hit the over.

Denver had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Broncos had no wins ATS (0-4) as a 3.5-point favorite or more last year.

In 17 Denver games last season, six hit the over.

