After the third round at the 2023 Fortinet Championship, Sahith Theegala is currently atop the leaderboard (+135 to win).

Want to place a bet on the Fortinet Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Fortinet Championship Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par/Distance: Par 72/7,123 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Fortinet Championship Best Odds to Win

Sahith Theegala

Tee Time: 4:50 PM ET

4:50 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-17)

1st (-17) Odds to Win: +135

Theegala Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 5 1 13th Round 2 64 -8 7 1 1st Round 3 67 -5 5 0 5th

Click here to bet on Theegala at the Fortinet Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Justin Thomas

Tee Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-15)

2nd (-15) Odds to Win: +350

Thomas Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 4 1 20th Round 2 67 -5 6 1 8th Round 3 65 -7 5 0 1st

Click here to bet on Thomas with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Cameron Davis

Tee Time: 4:50 PM ET

4:50 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-15)

2nd (-15) Odds to Win: +400

Davis Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 6 2 13th Round 2 68 -4 6 2 19th Round 3 65 -7 7 0 1st

Want to place a bet on Davis in the Fortinet Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Seonghyeon Kim

Tee Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-15)

2nd (-15) Odds to Win: +750

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 5 0 2nd Round 2 67 -5 6 1 8th Round 3 69 -3 5 2 15th

Think Kim can win the Fortinet Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Eric Cole

Tee Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-14)

5th (-14) Odds to Win: +1000

Cole Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 7 3 13th Round 2 66 -6 7 1 2nd Round 3 68 -4 5 1 7th

Click here to bet on Cole at the Fortinet Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Fortinet Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Matt Kuchar 5th (-14) +1200 Lucas Herbert 28th (-7) +6600 Callum Tarren 7th (-12) +6600 Sam Stevens 37th (-6) +8000 Harry Hall 37th (-6) +8000 Beau Hossler 37th (-6) +9000 Ryan Moore 28th (-7) +10000 Max Homa 11th (-10) +10000 Erik Van Rooyen 47th (-5) +10000 Nate Lashley 57th (-3) +10000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.