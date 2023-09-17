Sunday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (84-64) going head-to-head against the Washington Nationals (65-84) at 2:10 PM (on September 17). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Brewers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (5-1, 1.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Patrick Corbin (10-13, 5.18 ERA).

Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 134 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (41.8%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (639 total, 4.3 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.01 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule