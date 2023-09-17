C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals will take the field on Sunday at American Family Field against Brandon Woodruff, who gets the start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 137 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 639 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 5.01 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.463 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (10-13) for his 30th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

In 29 starts this season, Corbin has lasted five or more innings 27 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has made 29 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Pirates L 5-1 Away Joan Adon Bailey Falter 9/13/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Jackson Rutledge Colin Selby 9/14/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Mitch Keller 9/15/2023 Brewers L 5-3 Away Jake Irvin Wade Miley 9/16/2023 Brewers L 9-5 Away Trevor Williams Corbin Burnes 9/17/2023 Brewers - Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox - Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox - Home - José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox - Home Josiah Gray Jesse Scholtens 9/21/2023 Braves - Home Jake Irvin Bryce Elder 9/22/2023 Braves - Home Trevor Williams Charlie Morton

