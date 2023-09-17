On Sunday, September 17 at 2:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (84-64) host the Washington Nationals (65-84) at American Family Field. Brandon Woodruff will get the call for the Brewers, while Patrick Corbin will take the hill for the Nationals.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Nationals have +220 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (5-1, 1.93 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (10-13, 5.18 ERA)

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +220 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 74 times and won 45, or 60.8%, of those games.

The Brewers have played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter and won each of them.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Brewers went 4-2 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 134 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (41.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

