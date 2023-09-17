At +20000, the Carolina Panthers have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 17.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Panthers games hit the over.

While Carolina ranked 22nd in total defense with 350.2 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).

Last season the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they had only two road victories.

When favored, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.

In the NFC South the Panthers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Panthers Impact Players

On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year for the Eagles.

In 14 games for the Saints, Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, hauling in 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

Chuba Hubbard rushed for 466 yards (33.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 14 games.

On defense last year, Frankie Luvu helped lead the way with one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +5000 2 September 18 Saints - +3000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +5000 4 October 1 Vikings - +6600 5 October 8 @ Lions - +1800 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +1600 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +40000 9 November 5 Colts - +25000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +12500 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1000 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +12500 14 December 10 @ Saints - +3000 15 December 17 Falcons - +5000 16 December 24 Packers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +12500

Odds are current as of September 17 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.