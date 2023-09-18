Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Monday at Nationals Park against Mike Clevinger, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Nationals have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored White Sox (-120). A 9-run over/under has been listed for this contest.

Nationals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023

7:05 PM ET

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -120 +100 9 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Nationals have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 57, or 42.2%, of the 135 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 54-74 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 70 of its 148 chances.

The Nationals are 9-7-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-43 35-41 31-32 35-51 43-53 23-30

