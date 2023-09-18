How to Watch the Nationals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 18
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox face Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Monday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|White Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Nationals Odds
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 138 home runs as a team.
- Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
- The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 641 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.459 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joan Adon (2-2) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Adon has made four starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.
- He has made nine appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Away
|Jackson Rutledge
|Colin Selby
|9/14/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-0
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Mitch Keller
|9/15/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Wade Miley
|9/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-5
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Corbin Burnes
|9/17/2023
|Brewers
|W 2-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Mike Clevinger
|9/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jackson Rutledge
|José Ureña
|9/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Bryce Elder
|9/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Charlie Morton
|9/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Kyle Wright
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.