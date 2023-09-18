Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox face Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Monday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 138 home runs as a team.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 641 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.459 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Joan Adon (2-2) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Adon has made four starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.

He has made nine appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Jackson Rutledge Colin Selby 9/14/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Mitch Keller 9/15/2023 Brewers L 5-3 Away Jake Irvin Wade Miley 9/16/2023 Brewers L 9-5 Away Trevor Williams Corbin Burnes 9/17/2023 Brewers W 2-1 Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox - Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox - Home Jackson Rutledge José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox - Home Josiah Gray Jesse Scholtens 9/21/2023 Braves - Home Jake Irvin Bryce Elder 9/22/2023 Braves - Home Trevor Williams Charlie Morton 9/23/2023 Braves - Home Patrick Corbin Kyle Wright

