The Chicago White Sox (57-93) and the Washington Nationals (66-84) will clash in the series opener on Monday, September 18 at Nationals Park, with Mike Clevinger starting for the White Sox and Joan Adon taking the hill for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Nationals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (7-8, 3.61 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (2-2, 5.92 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to wager on the Nationals and White Sox game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Nationals (+100), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Nationals are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Lane Thomas hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won 22, or 53.7%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have a 21-17 record (winning 55.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

In the last 10 games, the White Sox were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 135 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (42.2%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 54-74 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.