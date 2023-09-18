Monday's contest features the Washington Nationals (66-84) and the Chicago White Sox (57-93) clashing at Nationals Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (7-8) to the mound, while Joan Adon (2-2) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 135 games this season and have come away with the win 57 times (42.2%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 54 times in 128 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (641 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.98 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule