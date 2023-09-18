The Carolina Panthers right now have the 28th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +15000.

Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Panthers games.

While Carolina ranked 22nd in total defense with 350.2 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).

Last season the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they had only two road wins.

Carolina was winless (0-4) when favored and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Panthers Impact Players

On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year with the Eagles.

Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his throws, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games with the Saints.

In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, hauling in 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

In 14 games, Chuba Hubbard ran for 466 yards (33.3 per game) and two TDs.

As a key defensive contributor, Frankie Luvu totaled 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and one interception in 15 games last year.

Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +4000 2 September 18 Saints - +3000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +5000 4 October 1 Vikings - +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +1400 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +50000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +15000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +800 12 November 26 @ Titans - +6600 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +6600 14 December 10 @ Saints - +3000 15 December 17 Falcons - +4000 16 December 24 Packers - +3300 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +6600

Odds are current as of September 18 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.