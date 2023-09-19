In Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, the New York Liberty will be looking for a win against Washington Mystics.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together a 19-20-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mystics have covered 17 times in 39 chances against the spread this year.

New York has an ATS record of 7-9 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.

Washington has been an underdog by 10.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Liberty games have hit the over 22 out of 39 times this season.

In the Mystics' 39 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

