The Washington Nationals (66-85) and Chicago White Sox (58-93) clash on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

The Nationals will call on Jackson Rutledge (0-1) versus the White Sox and Jose Urena (0-6).

Nationals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rutledge - WSH (0-1, 17.18 ERA) vs Urena - CHW (0-6, 8.48 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jackson Rutledge

Rutledge will take to the mound for the Nationals, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up seven earned runs.

He has an ERA of 17.18, a 2 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 3.000 in one games this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Ureña

Urena (0-6 with an 8.48 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 32-year-old has an 8.48 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .319 to opposing batters.

Urena has not recorded a quality start on the season.

Urena has put up two starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has not had an appearance so far in 2023 where he did not allow at least one earned run.

José Ureña vs. Nationals

He will face off against a Nationals offense that is batting .252 as a unit (12th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .392 (23rd in the league) with 139 total home runs (29th in MLB action).

Urena has thrown 2 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out one against the Nationals this season.

