Nationals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Washington Nationals (66-85) versus the Chicago White Sox (58-93) at Nationals Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 19.
The probable pitchers are Jackson Rutledge (0-1) for the Nationals and Jose Urena (0-6) for the White Sox.
Nationals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Nationals as the favorite once.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- The Nationals have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Nationals have won seven out of the nine games in which they've been favored.
- Washington has a record of 7-2, a 77.8% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Nationals have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 642 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.98).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 14
|@ Pirates
|L 2-0
|Josiah Gray vs Mitch Keller
|September 15
|@ Brewers
|L 5-3
|Jake Irvin vs Wade Miley
|September 16
|@ Brewers
|L 9-5
|Trevor Williams vs Corbin Burnes
|September 17
|@ Brewers
|W 2-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 18
|White Sox
|L 6-1
|Joan Adon vs Mike Clevinger
|September 19
|White Sox
|-
|Jackson Rutledge vs José Ureña
|September 20
|White Sox
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 21
|Braves
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Bryce Elder
|September 22
|Braves
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Charlie Morton
|September 23
|Braves
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Kyle Wright
|September 24
|Braves
|-
|Joan Adon vs Max Fried
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.