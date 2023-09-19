Tuesday's contest that pits the Washington Nationals (66-85) versus the Chicago White Sox (58-93) at Nationals Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 19.

The probable pitchers are Jackson Rutledge (0-1) for the Nationals and Jose Urena (0-6) for the White Sox.

Nationals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: MASN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

  • Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Nationals as the favorite once.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
  • The Nationals have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • This season, the Nationals have won seven out of the nine games in which they've been favored.
  • Washington has a record of 7-2, a 77.8% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The Nationals have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 642 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.98).

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 14 @ Pirates L 2-0 Josiah Gray vs Mitch Keller
September 15 @ Brewers L 5-3 Jake Irvin vs Wade Miley
September 16 @ Brewers L 9-5 Trevor Williams vs Corbin Burnes
September 17 @ Brewers W 2-1 Patrick Corbin vs Brandon Woodruff
September 18 White Sox L 6-1 Joan Adon vs Mike Clevinger
September 19 White Sox - Jackson Rutledge vs José Ureña
September 20 White Sox - Josiah Gray vs Jesse Scholtens
September 21 Braves - Jake Irvin vs Bryce Elder
September 22 Braves - Trevor Williams vs Charlie Morton
September 23 Braves - Patrick Corbin vs Kyle Wright
September 24 Braves - Joan Adon vs Max Fried

