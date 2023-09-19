Tuesday's contest that pits the Washington Nationals (66-85) versus the Chicago White Sox (58-93) at Nationals Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 19.

The probable pitchers are Jackson Rutledge (0-1) for the Nationals and Jose Urena (0-6) for the White Sox.

Nationals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Nationals as the favorite once.

In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Nationals have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Nationals have won seven out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

Washington has a record of 7-2, a 77.8% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Nationals have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 642 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.98).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule