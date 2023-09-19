At the moment the Carolina Panthers have the third-longest odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +25000.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

Panthers games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 22nd in the (350.2 yards allowed per game).

Last season the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they had just two road wins.

As favorites, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year for the Eagles.

In 14 games with the Saints, Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, hauling in 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

Chuba Hubbard ran for 466 yards (33.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 14 games.

On defense last year, Frankie Luvu helped set the tone with one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +4000 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +2500 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +5000 4 October 1 Vikings - +6600 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2500 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +1400 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +75000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +20000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +800 12 November 26 @ Titans - +6600 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +6600 14 December 10 @ Saints - +2500 15 December 17 Falcons - +4000 16 December 24 Packers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +6600

Odds are current as of September 19 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.