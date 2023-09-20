Nationals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Washington Nationals (67-85) versus the Chicago White Sox (58-94) at Nationals Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Nationals. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on September 20.
The probable starters are Josiah Gray (7-12) for the Nationals and Michael Kopech (5-12) for the White Sox.
Nationals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Nationals 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored just once and won that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
- The Nationals are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Nationals have won eight out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.
- Washington is 5-2 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Nationals.
- Washington has scored 646 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ Brewers
|L 5-3
|Jake Irvin vs Wade Miley
|September 16
|@ Brewers
|L 9-5
|Trevor Williams vs Corbin Burnes
|September 17
|@ Brewers
|W 2-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 18
|White Sox
|L 6-1
|Joan Adon vs Mike Clevinger
|September 19
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Jackson Rutledge vs José Ureña
|September 20
|White Sox
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Michael Kopech
|September 21
|Braves
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Max Fried
|September 22
|Braves
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Charlie Morton
|September 23
|Braves
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Kyle Wright
|September 24
|Braves
|-
|Joan Adon vs Max Fried
|September 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Jackson Rutledge vs Kyle Gibson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.