Wednesday's contest that pits the Washington Nationals (67-85) versus the Chicago White Sox (58-94) at Nationals Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Nationals. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on September 20.

The probable starters are Josiah Gray (7-12) for the Nationals and Michael Kopech (5-12) for the White Sox.

Nationals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

MASN2

Nationals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Nationals are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Nationals have won eight out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

Washington is 5-2 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Nationals.

Washington has scored 646 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

