If you reside in Charlottesville County, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Charlottesville High School at Fluvanna County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Palmyra, VA

Palmyra, VA Conference: Jefferson

Jefferson How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Christchurch School at Covenant School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on September 22

4:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Albemarle High School at Orange County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Orange, VA

Orange, VA Conference: Jefferson

Jefferson How to Stream: Watch Here

Monticello High School at Goochland High School