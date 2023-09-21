Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Charlottesville County, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Charlottesville High School at Fluvanna County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Palmyra, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Christchurch School at Covenant School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albemarle High School at Orange County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Orange, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monticello High School at Goochland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Goochland, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
