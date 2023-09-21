How to Watch the Nationals vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 21
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves head into the first of a four-game series against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 143 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- The Nationals' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 659 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Washington averages just 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.95 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.460 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send Jake Irvin (3-6) to the mound for his 24th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He has eight quality starts in 23 chances this season.
- In 23 starts this season, Irvin has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-5
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Corbin Burnes
|9/17/2023
|Brewers
|W 2-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/18/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-1
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Mike Clevinger
|9/19/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jackson Rutledge
|José Ureña
|9/20/2023
|White Sox
|W 13-3
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Michael Kopech
|9/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Max Fried
|9/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Charlie Morton
|9/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Kyle Wright
|9/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Spencer Strider
|9/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jackson Rutledge
|Kyle Bradish
|9/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Grayson Rodriguez
