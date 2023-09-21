Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves head into the first of a four-game series against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 143 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

The Nationals' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 659 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington averages just 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.95 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.460 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Jake Irvin (3-6) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has eight quality starts in 23 chances this season.

In 23 starts this season, Irvin has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Brewers L 9-5 Away Trevor Williams Corbin Burnes 9/17/2023 Brewers W 2-1 Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Jackson Rutledge José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox W 13-3 Home Josiah Gray Michael Kopech 9/21/2023 Braves - Home Jake Irvin Max Fried 9/22/2023 Braves - Home Patrick Corbin Charlie Morton 9/23/2023 Braves - Home Joan Adon Kyle Wright 9/24/2023 Braves - Home Joan Adon Spencer Strider 9/26/2023 Orioles - Away Jackson Rutledge Kyle Bradish 9/27/2023 Orioles - Away Josiah Gray Grayson Rodriguez

