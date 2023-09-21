Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Suffolk County, Virginia this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Suffolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Nansemond River High School at King's Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Southampton High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
