This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Alexandria County, Virginia. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Alexandria City High School at W. T. Woodson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Fairfax, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Potomac High School at James W Robinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Fairfax, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John R Lewis High School at Mount Vernon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    FCA Bucks at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hayfield Secondary School at South County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lorton, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wakefield High School at Edison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

