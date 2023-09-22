Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Fredericksburg County, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

King George High School at James Monroe High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22

6:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA Conference: Battlefield

Battlefield How to Stream: Watch Here

Chancellor High School at Spotsylvania High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Spotsylvania, VA

Spotsylvania, VA Conference: Battlefield

Battlefield How to Stream: Watch Here

Stafford High School at Colonial Forge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Stafford, VA

Stafford, VA Conference: Commonwealth

Commonwealth How to Stream: Watch Here

Massaponax High School at Mountain View High School