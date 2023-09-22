Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harrisonburg County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Harrisonburg County, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Harrisonburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
East Rockingham High School at Harrisonburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Harrisonburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
