Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Norfolk County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need below.
Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Norview High School at Churchland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Granby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maury High School at Lake Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
